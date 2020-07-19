Wanda L. Atkinson, 61
SMYRNA - Wanda L. Atkinson passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Born in Wilmington, Delaware on October 6, 1958; she was the daughter of the late Charles Wayne and Virginia (Wooster) Atkinson.
Wanda was an animal lover and true friend to everyone that knew her. She was a very successful self-employed accountant.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Juanita Atkinson.
She is survived by her recently discovered sister, Dawn Shugert and her family (McClure, Ohio); cousin, Pam Altemus and family (Harrington, Del.); her beloved second family, Barbara Ski-B Gorski, Shelley and Frank Gorski of Smyrna, Del.; and her two fur babies, Sandy and Bailey.
Services will be private.
