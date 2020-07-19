1/1
Wanda L. Atkinson
Wanda L. Atkinson, 61
SMYRNA - Wanda L. Atkinson passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Born in Wilmington, Delaware on October 6, 1958; she was the daughter of the late Charles Wayne and Virginia (Wooster) Atkinson.
Wanda was an animal lover and true friend to everyone that knew her. She was a very successful self-employed accountant.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Juanita Atkinson.
She is survived by her recently discovered sister, Dawn Shugert and her family (McClure, Ohio); cousin, Pam Altemus and family (Harrington, Del.); her beloved second family, Barbara Ski-B Gorski, Shelley and Frank Gorski of Smyrna, Del.; and her two fur babies, Sandy and Bailey.
Services will be private.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.fariesfuneralhome.com



Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Faries Funeral Home
29 South Main Street
Smyrna, DE 19977
(302) 653-8816
