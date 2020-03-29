Guest Book View Sign Service Information Trader Funeral Home, Inc. 12 Lotus Street Dover , DE 19901 (302)-734-4620 Send Flowers Obituary



She graduated from Pasadena High School in Pasadena, Texas in 1955. She married the late George W. Warns in January, 1957, and was married for 34 years before his passing, which she always called a 34 year honeymoon. They resided in Bloomingdale, N.J. before moving to Blairstown, N.J. in 1972. They enjoyed renovating their home together, and reveled in hosting many gatherings for family and friends.

Wanda was a homemaker, switchboard operator, and she retired in 1999 as Deputy Township Clerk of Blairstown, N.J., to care for her aunt in Houston, Texas. She moved to Wild Meadows 55+ community in Dover in 2006.

Wanda thoroughly enjoyed volunteering, traveling, gardening, cooking, sewing, birdwatching, playing cards and shuffleboard, and paying it forward to many in need. A vibrant and generous woman, she truly touched the lives of every person that she met, and will be deeply missed by all.

Wanda leaves behind her children, Kevin Warns of Washington Township, N.J. and Elyse Warns of Dover, Del.; as well as her adopted children, Jeff and Caryn Carlson of Camden, Del., Robert Baumgaertner of Tewksbury, N.J., Durrell Dolph of Dover, Del., Melissa Nienstedt of Bethlehem, Pa., Lisa Limpach of Lincolnton, N.C. and Sherry Yeager of Smyrna, Del.

She will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date TBD. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The at Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or online at:

Letters of condolences may be sent to



