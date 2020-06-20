MAGNOLIA - Waneta L. Rentz passed away peacefully at Bayhealth Dover on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Mrs. Rentz was born in Milford to the late Henry and Lillian (Hollenger) Nash. She was a life member of Magnolia Fire Company, Magnolia Ladies' Auxiliary, and she rode with the ambulance. She retired from Playtex and enjoyed doing the crossword puzzles and collecting eagle figurines.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Rentz Sr.; sister, Kathleen Bishop; niece, Holly Bishop; and granddaughter, Brittany Smith.
She is survived by her children, Charles Rentz, Jr., Diane Smith and husband, Gordon, and David Rentz; sister, Norma Jean Friedel; 12 grandchildren, Patrick, Billy, Andreas, Isis, Tamika, Monica, Talia, Heather, Katelyn, Brandon, Deandre, and Ariana; and 17 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Main St., Felton, DE 19943, where friends and family may call after 11 a.m. Interment at Barratt's Chapel will follow. Those attending must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols.
Online condolences for the family can be shared at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 20, 2020.