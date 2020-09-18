1/1
Ward H. "Bud" Kelly
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ward H. Kelly 'Bud', 91
DOVER - Ward H. Kelly "Bud" passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Delaware Hospice Center, Milford.
Ward was born May 2, 1929 in Lawrenceville, Va. to the late Frank Kelly, Sr. and Mary Anderson Kelly. They moved to Sudlersville, Md. when he was very small and graduated from Sudlersville High School in 1946.
After high school he joined the United States Navy from 1946 to 1950. He had worked for ILC in Dover and Chrysler Corp in Newark and owned a store in Sudlersville for a year before working Civil Service at the DAFB retiring after 36 years. Ward was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church and the Masonic Union Lodge #7 in Dover. He and his wife had a wonderful life together, they were able to do some traveling, especially taking 25 cruises and visiting their wonderful family in N.C.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by brother, Frank Kelly, Jr.; and sisters, Emma Cunningham and Angeline Hobbs.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Leora (Lee) Biddle Kelly of Dover; son, Mark H. Kelly and his wife, Kathleen of Pinehurst, N.C.; granddaughters, Heather Gonzalez and her husband Marco of Charlotte, N.C. and Kimberly Patel and her husband Prem of Cary, N.C.; niece, Susan Kelly Ingorsoll and family of Chestertown, Md.; nephews, Michael Lawson and family of Ocean City, Md. and David Kelly and family of Chestertown, Md.; brother-in-law, Al Cunningham of Sudlersville, Md. He will be sorely missed by family and friends.
Memorial services will be held 1 p.m., Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Masonic Home of Delaware, 4800 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington, DE 19807.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Torbert Funeral Chapels
1145 Lebanon Road
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 734-3341
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved