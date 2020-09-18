Ward H. Kelly 'Bud', 91
DOVER - Ward H. Kelly "Bud" passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Delaware Hospice Center, Milford.
Ward was born May 2, 1929 in Lawrenceville, Va. to the late Frank Kelly, Sr. and Mary Anderson Kelly. They moved to Sudlersville, Md. when he was very small and graduated from Sudlersville High School in 1946.
After high school he joined the United States Navy from 1946 to 1950. He had worked for ILC in Dover and Chrysler Corp in Newark and owned a store in Sudlersville for a year before working Civil Service at the DAFB retiring after 36 years. Ward was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church and the Masonic Union Lodge #7 in Dover. He and his wife had a wonderful life together, they were able to do some traveling, especially taking 25 cruises and visiting their wonderful family in N.C.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by brother, Frank Kelly, Jr.; and sisters, Emma Cunningham and Angeline Hobbs.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Leora (Lee) Biddle Kelly of Dover; son, Mark H. Kelly and his wife, Kathleen of Pinehurst, N.C.; granddaughters, Heather Gonzalez and her husband Marco of Charlotte, N.C. and Kimberly Patel and her husband Prem of Cary, N.C.; niece, Susan Kelly Ingorsoll and family of Chestertown, Md.; nephews, Michael Lawson and family of Ocean City, Md. and David Kelly and family of Chestertown, Md.; brother-in-law, Al Cunningham of Sudlersville, Md. He will be sorely missed by family and friends.
Memorial services will be held 1 p.m., Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Masonic Home of Delaware, 4800 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington, DE 19807.
