Camden-Wyoming - Watson "Buddy" Dill, Jr., passed peacefully into Heaven on Jan. 8, 2020, at the Delaware Hospice Center, Milford.
Buddy was born, July 23, 1928, in Goldsboro, Md. to the late, Watson and Susie (Bell) Dill.
He graduated from Caesar Rodney High School, Class of 1946. His first job was testing milk for local farmers. He then worked for Motor Car Services in Dover for 25 years, before concluding his career in the grocery business, working for McGinnis Markets for several years, then Save A Lot before retiring.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marion; his sister, Helen Dill; and a great-grandson, Callen Dolt.
Buddy is survived by his daughter, Devora Golt and husband, David, of Camden-Wyoming; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to Thank the Delaware Hospice Staff for their dedication, compassion, and care shown to Buddy.
Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming; where family and friends may view from 10-11 a.m. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Camden.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE. 19963.
