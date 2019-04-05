SMYRNA - Wayman Allen Tribbett, age 88 of Smyrna. Preceded in death by his wife, Anna; and children, James and Tinita.
Survived by his children, grandchildren, siblings, extended family & friends. Retired barber and proud Army Veteran.
Funeral Service Monday, April 8, 2019, 11 am at Centennial UM Church, 44 E. Mt. Vernon Street, Smyrna. Viewing at the church beginning at 9 a.m. Interment Sharon Hills Cemetery, Dover.
