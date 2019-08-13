Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne C. Lehman. View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Calling hours 10:00 AM Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Wayne C. Lehman passed away suddenly on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Wayne was born on July 14, 1951 to the late Charles and Mary (Ragazzo) Lehman of Manchester, Conn.

Wayne studied wildlife conservation at the University of Connecticut, Storrs, Conn. and West Virginia University, Morgantown, W.Va., where he earned a Master's Degree.

Wayne worked for the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, Division of Fish and Wildlife as a Wildlife Biologist and Wildlife Regional Manager for 30 years. While enjoying retirement he also chose to return to the Division of Fish and Wildlife part time as a biological aid enabling him to continue to be involved in some of his favorite projects.

A lifelong outdoorsman, Wayne enjoyed hunting, fishing, and wildlife photography. He was active in the establishment of the Delaware Sportsmen Against Hunger Program and continued to assist with the program. He also received great pleasure from passing on knowledge and outdoor experiences to young people. Wayne would give classroom talks and conduct field trips with youth volunteers interested in environmental studies. He was also very active in the Delaware Envirothon as an instructor and evaluator.

Wayne's hobbies included dog training, both obedience and therapy dog training; outdoor photography, including wildlife, flora, landscapes, and sports; and poker.

He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend to many.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 38 years, Cheryl F. Lehman; his daughter, Danielle R. Lehman of Rehoboth Beach; his sisters, Margo (Peter) Nielson of Manchester, Conn. and Lynn (Keith) Palmer of Willington, Conn.; nephews, Keith (Shannon) Palmer, Kurtis Palmer, Jeffrey (Jess) Nielson, and Christopher Meehan; a niece, Karli Palmer; a great nephew, and two great nieces. Also left to miss him is his beloved dog, Sienna.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.

A memorial service will also be held in Connecticut at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions in Wayne's honor to Morris Animal Foundation (

Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at





