Milford - On January 5, 2020, Wayne D. Harrington peacefully passed away at home.
Mr. Harrington was born in Milford on Aug. 16, 1938 to the late Paul and Viola Harrington.
He is a graduate of Milford High School, class of 1957.
Wayne honorably served our country in the Army, retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer. He served in the Army Reserve after the Army for a combined 42 years of service for our country.
Mr. Harrington also worked at the Milford Post Office for 39 years.
He was a member of the NRA, Milford Elks, Harrington Moose, and the American Legion.
Wayne was the 2001 World Champion Line Dancer. When he was younger he enjoyed carving waterfowl, competitive rifle shooting, and volunteered at Slaughter Beach Fire Co.
He is survived by his children, Traci Beckham and her husband, Scott; Joseph Harrington and his wife, Robyn; and Kristina Harrington and her wife, Dee; his grandchildren, Ashley Pearce, Trevor Looney, Cody Beckham, Christopher Harrington, and Emmalee Harrington; his great grandchildren, Adelynn, Brody, Melanie, and Cole Pearce; and his siblings, William Harrington, Margaret Bell, Richard Harrington, Dennis Harrington, and Franklin Deputy.
The family will receive visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave., Milford, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a funeral service at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, 1/15. Burial is Milford Community Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Amedisys Foundation (Hospice), 20165 Office Circle, Georgetown, DE 19947 or www.amedisys.com/about/foundation
For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 9, 2020