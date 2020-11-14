Wayne Edward King, 74
TOWNSEND - Wayne Edward King passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020.
Wayne was the son of Edward and Helen (Stevenson) King of Georgetown, Del. Wayne graduated from Georgetown High School and served in the Delaware National Guard. Mr. King was employed with Safeway Stores, Stockley Center, and a civilian with the Delaware State Police. Wayne was an active volunteer with the Georgetown American Legion Post #8, where he served as ambulance attendant, lieutenant and captain for 28 years. He brought thousands of sick and injured people to local hospitals for medical care.
Mr. King's passion was his family and he passed along a 'hard work' ethic. He especially enjoyed family get-togethers, meals and game nights. Wayne was fond of the occasional sarcastic comment (or two).
He was preceded by his parents; his brother, Jay; and sisters, Faye (Johnson), and Jean (Elliott).
Wayne is survived by his sons, Chris (Kathy) of Newark, Del. and Charles Campbell-King (Steve) of Middletown, Del.; grandchildren, Amanda and Kyle King of Newark, Del.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank his neighbors and friends, Ellen Cole, Gregory Rhodes, Dawn and Vernon McDowel, Volunteer Hose and Townsend Fire/EMS, New Castle County Paramedics, the staff at Christiana Hospital, Comfort Keepers, Dr. Deborah Kirk, Dr. Swaminathan, Dr. MacKenzie, Jennifer Haldas and the staff at Delaware Hospice for Wayne's excellent and compassionate care.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 12 noon at Union Cemetery, Georgetown. All in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols.
