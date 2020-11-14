Mr King was such a lovely person, someone I will most certainly never forget. I cared for him just like he was family. He always had a kind word every time I saw him. He was funny, sarcastic, and stubborn to boot! I just adored him. I enjoyed spending time with him listening to his stories and how proud he was of his two sons and grandkids. He was thoughtful, smart and sincere. He knew how to laugh at himself and how to give some of the best advice I’ve gotten from anyone. I truly hope I can keep his memory alive by paying forward the life lessons and unconditional love he shared for everyone. Even though he told me to call him “Wayne-the-pain” I’ll always remember him as so much more.

Christina Barrie

Friend