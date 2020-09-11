Wayne Hammond, 78
HOUSTON - Wayne Hammond went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He passed away at his home and was the son of the late Gertrude and Lawrence Hammond.
Wayne's greatest love was working for his family and he enjoyed serving his customers through his business. Wayne will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Hammond. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jane Hammond; brother, Dale (Nancy) Hammond; sons, Bryan and Kevin (Ruby) Hammond; daughter, Shelly (Jimi) Luke; grandchildren, Kyle Hammond, Cameron and Zoey Merix; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.
Private family services were held.
