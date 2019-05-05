Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne P. Cherrix. View Sign Service Information Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM The Town Church 160 Commerce Drive Middletown , DE View Map Send Flowers Service 2:00 PM The Town Church 160 Commerce Drive Middletown , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

TOWNSEND - Wayne P. Cherrix peacefully passed away surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

Wayne was born in Wilmington on July 21, 1956, son of the late Paige and Joanne (Moore) Cherrix. He was a graduate of Delcastle High School, class of 1975, where he studied auto body repair and painting. He was employed with Atlantic Aviation, and lastly with the Skating Club of Wilmington. Wayne enjoyed hunting, listening to classic rock music and caring for his many different animals. A devoted husband and father, he especially loved spending time with his beloved grandchildren.

Sadly, he was predeceased by his son, Sean O'Leary; his grandson, Elijah O'Leary.

Wayne will be dearly missed by his wife of 25 years, Pamela (Solge) Cherrix; his daughter, Heather Rew and husband, Michael; his grandchildren, Irie O'Leary, Caylum Rew, Jude O'Leary, Bryson Rew; his great grandson, Paxton O'Leary. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Kim Cherrix and husband, Charlie Cahill; his niece, Monica Boyce and fiancé, Sean Malloy.

A visitation will be held at The Town Church, 160 Commerce Drive, Middletown on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m., immediately followed by a service in honor of Wayne.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Wayne may be made to The Standardbred Retirement Foundation, 42 Arneytown-Hornerstown Road, Cream Ridge, New Jersey, 08514 (

To offer condolences, visit





