CAMDEN-WYOMING - Wayne Reece Tompkins passed away on Nov. 4, 2019 at Kent General Hospital.Wayne was born, Aug. 5, 1957, in Wilmington to the late, Thomas and Freda (Reece) Tompkins.
Wayne's early career was in the masonry business and later at Delmarva Cleaning. He loved working outdoors around the house, visiting St. Lucia, building model cars, listening to all kinds of music and spending time with family.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Susan; adoptive son, Eddie Edmonds, of St. Lucia; siblings, Sheila Tharp, Judy Lester, Joe Tompkins, Paula Bollman (Jon) and Paul Tompkins; his wife's siblings, Diana Walker (Gary), Kathleen DiSalvo (Tim), Eugene "Junior" Robinson (Brenda), Betty Testerman (Matt), Penny Kimball (Wade), Michael Robinson and Becky Clairmont (Mike); nieces and nephews; extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, William "Bunkie" Tompkins, June Biddle and Margaret Needles.
A viewing will be held on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Sandtown.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses.
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 9, 2019