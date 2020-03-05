A Celebration of Life service for Dr. Wendell J. Gorum, beloved husband of Dr. Jacquelyne W. Gorum; loving father of Dr. W. Joseph Gorum (Marie); the late Guy A. Gorum, and Marc. E. Gorum (Renita), in his 78th year of Dover, will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, 525 S State St., Dover, DE 19901 on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Christ Episcopal Church Interfaith Mission for Homeless Men or the Inner-city Cultural League Inc.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 5, 2020