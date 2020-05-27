Wendy Moore Roper
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wendy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOVER â€" Wendy Moore Roper passed away, Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Delaware Hospice Center, Milford.
Wendy was born March 22, 1969 in Dover to Connie Webber Moore Hudson and the late Bruce Edward Moore.
She was contracted by Goodwill to work as a Management Analyst for Deljis in Dover. Wendy enjoyed spending time with family and friends, her dogs Dallas and Bella, and especially with her â€œlittle manâ€� Grayson. She also enjoyed the beach, and doing crafts, painting, making jewelry, knitting and crocheting.
In addition to her father; she was preceded in death by her husband, John Lane Roper in 2011.
She is survived by her mother, Connie Hudson, husband James; children, Tyler Roper and Kelsey Paradise, husband Alex, grandson, Grayson Paradise; sisters, Kristy Tuxward, husband Rob and Jennifer Goodnight, husband Jason; nieces and nephews, Makenna and Matthew Goodnight, Brady, Emma, and Riley Tuxward, Jesse, wife Kaitlyn; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be private.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Torbert Funeral Chapels
61 South Bradford Street
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 734-3341
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved