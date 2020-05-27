DOVER â€" Wendy Moore Roper passed away, Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Delaware Hospice Center, Milford.
Wendy was born March 22, 1969 in Dover to Connie Webber Moore Hudson and the late Bruce Edward Moore.
She was contracted by Goodwill to work as a Management Analyst for Deljis in Dover. Wendy enjoyed spending time with family and friends, her dogs Dallas and Bella, and especially with her â€œlittle manâ€� Grayson. She also enjoyed the beach, and doing crafts, painting, making jewelry, knitting and crocheting.
In addition to her father; she was preceded in death by her husband, John Lane Roper in 2011.
She is survived by her mother, Connie Hudson, husband James; children, Tyler Roper and Kelsey Paradise, husband Alex, grandson, Grayson Paradise; sisters, Kristy Tuxward, husband Rob and Jennifer Goodnight, husband Jason; nieces and nephews, Makenna and Matthew Goodnight, Brady, Emma, and Riley Tuxward, Jesse, wife Kaitlyn; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be private.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Wendy was born March 22, 1969 in Dover to Connie Webber Moore Hudson and the late Bruce Edward Moore.
She was contracted by Goodwill to work as a Management Analyst for Deljis in Dover. Wendy enjoyed spending time with family and friends, her dogs Dallas and Bella, and especially with her â€œlittle manâ€� Grayson. She also enjoyed the beach, and doing crafts, painting, making jewelry, knitting and crocheting.
In addition to her father; she was preceded in death by her husband, John Lane Roper in 2011.
She is survived by her mother, Connie Hudson, husband James; children, Tyler Roper and Kelsey Paradise, husband Alex, grandson, Grayson Paradise; sisters, Kristy Tuxward, husband Rob and Jennifer Goodnight, husband Jason; nieces and nephews, Makenna and Matthew Goodnight, Brady, Emma, and Riley Tuxward, Jesse, wife Kaitlyn; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be private.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on May 27, 2020.