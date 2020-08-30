Wendy Swanson

Campbell

06-24-1964 to

08-15-2020

Wendy went to be with her Lord on August 15, 2020 unexpectedly.

She was preceded in death by husband, Dennis Campbell; mother, Shelly Norris Keating; and son, Timothy Rutledge Jr.

She is survived by sons, Jonathan Rutledge of Smyrna and Isaac Eaton of Butler, Tenn.; her three grandchildren, Autumn, Isabelle and Tyler; her father, William Keating of Crossville, Tenn.; sister, Rhonda Michini of Crossville, Tenn.; sister, Robin Carter of Dover; brother, Sam Pugh and wife, Louis; brother, Joseph Keating of Crossville, Tenn.; niece, Nicole Swanson Walther and son, Blake Buckson and wife, Moriah; nephew, William Swanson and wife, Meghan and their children, William Jr, Destini, and Vincent; niece, Joan Pugh; nephew, Jeffery Pugh; her best friend, Sherry Duggar.

Wendy loved her family. She loved to fish and gather her friends.

Condolences may be sent to 351 Bob White Dr., Crossville, TN 38555.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store