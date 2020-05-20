Wesley C. Burris
1948 - 2020
SMYRNA â€" Wesley C. Burris passed away at his home on May 17, 2020.
He was born in Clayton on Dec. 1, 1948, the son of the late Walter Burris and Anna Burris (Blanchfield).
He owned Smyrna Well Service with his father, Walter Burris, and his son, Wes Burris and worked with his father-in-law Dallas Fleetwood. He enjoyed old cars and shooting pool.
Wesley was a member of Grace Baptist Church, Smyrna, and was a mentor to many. He was thoroughly decent and kind, a witness for his faith, and a loving husband, father, brother and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia M. Burris (Tribbit); children, Wesley J. Burris, and Ginny M. Jewell (Burris), husband Barry Jewell; grandchildren, Wesley Jason Burris and Kadence Marie Jewell; sisters, Patricia McGinnis (Burris), husband Paul McGinnis and Linda Atkins (Burris); a multitude of nieces and nephews; and his best friend of over 60 years, John Griffin.
He was predeceased by a son, Jason Edward Burris; a brother, Walter Burris (surviving wife Darlene Burris); and a sister, Sandra Neal (Burris).
Services, visitation and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to ALSAC/St. Jude Childrenâ€™s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. phone: (800) 805-5856 https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html
A future celebration of life will be announced. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.matthewsbryson.com
Arrangements are by Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Smyrna.



Published in Delaware State News on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 West Commerce Street
Smyrna, DE 19977
(302) 653-2900
