MILFORD â€" On June 22, 2020 Wesley N. Beers passed away at Bayhealth â€" Sussex Campus.
He was born on June 22, 1957 in Plainfield, N.J. to the late Percy and Gertrude Beers.
Wesley honorably served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1975 to 1982.
After that he worked as a Postman in Somerset, N.J.
Mr. Beers was a member of the Marine Corp League #704 and Milford Elks. He was a certified Master Gardener of Sussex County and helped with the Toys for Tots program ever year.
Wesley is survived by his wife of 20 years, Carol Beers and their dogs, Lucy, Cooper, Angie, and Siena. He is also survived by his brother, Wayne Beers and his wife Ruby.
Mr. Beers was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Beers.
The family will receive visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave, Milford, DE from 11am â€" 12:30pm on Monday, June 29, 2020 with a funeral service at 12:30pm. Please bring your mask as they will be required in the funeral home.
Interment is Delaware Veterans Cemetery â€" Millsboro.
In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to the Milford Elks, 18951 Elks Lodge Landing Road, Milford, DE 19963.
For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 26, 2020.