Wesley N. Beers
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wesley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MILFORD â€" On June 22, 2020 Wesley N. Beers passed away at Bayhealth â€" Sussex Campus.
He was born on June 22, 1957 in Plainfield, N.J. to the late Percy and Gertrude Beers.
Wesley honorably served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1975 to 1982.
After that he worked as a Postman in Somerset, N.J.
Mr. Beers was a member of the Marine Corp League #704 and Milford Elks. He was a certified Master Gardener of Sussex County and helped with the Toys for Tots program ever year.
Wesley is survived by his wife of 20 years, Carol Beers and their dogs, Lucy, Cooper, Angie, and Siena. He is also survived by his brother, Wayne Beers and his wife Ruby.
Mr. Beers was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Beers.
The family will receive visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave, Milford, DE from 11am â€" 12:30pm on Monday, June 29, 2020 with a funeral service at 12:30pm. Please bring your mask as they will be required in the funeral home.
Interment is Delaware Veterans Cemetery â€" Millsboro.
In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to the Milford Elks, 18951 Elks Lodge Landing Road, Milford, DE 19963.
For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Rogers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Rogers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rogers Funeral Home
301 Lakeview Avenue
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-4025
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved