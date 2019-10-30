On Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, Wilbert W. Comegys, Sr. passed away peacefully. Wilbert was born to Albert and Edith (Scuse) Comegys on Jan. 3, 1926, in Hartly.
Following graduation from Caesar Rodney High School, he served in the Army during World War II in Japan. After two years of service, he was honorably discharged. Following his time in the Army, he worked at Richardson and Robbins in Dover, where he met his wife of 66 years, Dorothea (Downes) Comegys. He later worked in Civil Service at the Dover Air Force Base, where he retired after 30 years of service. In his retirement, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, maintaining his Christmas tree farm, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Albert (1973); mother, Edith (1984); wife, Dorothea (2014); sister, Mary (2010); and brother, Albert "Bud" (2010).
He is survived by his sons, Wilbert Jr. (Susan) and James; his grandchildren, Justin (Katie) and Cory (Aaron); and his great-grandchildren, Brynlee and Reed. They were the pleasure and love of his life as was his family, many nieces and nephews, and many wonderful friends.
Friends may call Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, from 11:00 to 12:00 noon at the Trader Funeral Home, 12 Lotus St., Dover, DE. Services will be held at 12:00 noon at Trader Funeral Home. Burial will be held at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Camden, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be given to the Bayhealth Foundation, 640 S. State St., Dover, DE 19901 and Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Letters of condolences may be sent to www.trader.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 30, 2019