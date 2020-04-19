Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilfred "Bud" Trotman. View Sign Service Information Blyth Funeral Home 1425 Montague Avenue Extension Greenwood , SC 29649 (864)-223-2223 Send Flowers Obituary

On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Wilfred "Bud" Trotman, loving husband and father of three sons, passed away at the age of 84.

Bud was born Dec. 18th 1935 in Quincy, Massachusetts to Wilfred and Muriel Trotman.

He earned the rank of Eagle Scout from the Boy Scouts of America before graduating from Greenwood High School in 1954. Before enrolling in Clemson University, he married his high school sweetheart Nina June Davis, and they raised two sons, Stephen and Michael. Their son William passed away soon after birth. A decorated veteran of the United States Airforce, having served in Korea and the Vietnam war, he retired as a Senior Master Sergeant after serving his country for 23 years. An avid outdoorsman, Bud loved to camp, hunt, and fish. With many family camping and fishing trips, he passed his skills and his love for the outdoors along to his sons.

Bud was preceded in death by his son, William; his brother, Robert; his father, Wilfred; and his mother, Muriel.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, June; and their two sons, Stephen (Debbie) and Michael (Sharon); and his brother, William (Kathy); four grandchildren, Ryan Trotman, Lauren Kilbourne, Erin Wiltse, and Emily Trotman; one great grandchild, Jameson Wiltse; and many other family and friends.

A private graveside service with Military Honors will be conducted Friday, April 17, 2020 in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Community Hospices of AmericaFoundation.https://www.chafoundation.net/contribute-online.





Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 19, 2020

