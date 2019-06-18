Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willard G. "Bill" Hart. View Sign Service Information Berry-Short Funeral Home Inc Main St Felton , DE 19943 (302)-284-4548 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Berry-Short Funeral Home Inc Main St Felton , DE 19943 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Send Flowers Obituary

FELTON - It is with great sadness that the family of Willard G. 'Bill' Hart announces his passing on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from a short bout with pancreatic cancer.

Dad was born on Aug. 4, 1928 in Rhodell, W.Va. to Walter G. and Ollie H. Hart. Because his mother passed away at an early age, Dad lived with several relatives, eventually settling in with his aunt and uncle, Mary and Robert Hemminger near Felton. After his Army service from 1946 – 1948, he helped them raise chickens and eventually took that job over from them, earning the Grower of the Year Award from Perdue.

Perhaps you met Dad at Brass Sales in Felton, where he has worked since 1975 until March of this year. Before that, he worked for Lakeland Trailer Park and Lakeland Furniture in Dover for many years.

Dad was very proud that he and Mr. Charles Reed were instrumental in starting the Felton Little League and was a coach there for several years.

Dad enjoyed rooting for the New York Yankees, Mets and Jets, listening to old country music, sharing stories of his life and reading the New York papers. He said they 'told the news like it is'.

Dad was a hard worker. He mowed his own yard up until this year when his macular degeneration worsened. He was always so kind and pleasant to everyone and had a good sense of humor. He always had time to sit and share a story or two.

Dad is survived by, and will be so very much missed by, his daughter, Linda Hart Short and son-in-law, Clifford Short of Greenwood; and his son, William Hart of Felton. He is also survived by their mother and former wife, Helen Hart of Frederica. Our brother, Glenn R. Hart, predeceased Dad in 1989.

Dad was predeceased by his wife, Rita Hart, in 1988. He will be missed by Rita's children, Judy Sturgis of England and her family; Kevin Moehlenkamp and family of Maine; Mike Moehlenkamp and family of North Carolina; Bryan Moehlenkamp of Massachusetts; and Kim Moehlenkamp and family of Florida.

Dad was predeceased by his wife, Ellen Shultie-Hart in 2015. He will also be missed by Ellen's children, Cathy Edwards and family of Milford; Donna and Matt Sirkes of Lewes; and Jimmy and family of Seaford.

Other survivors include his sister, Alma and her husband, Gene Ore of Wyoming; cousin, Walter Gemmill and his wife, Beverly, of Felton; and granddaughter, Heather Hart and family.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Main St., Felton. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Camden.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Felton Little League, PO Box 132, Felton, DE 19943 ATTN: Julie Brooks or Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.

Dad, we love you and will miss you so very much, but know we have one more angel to help watch over us. Until we see you again…to the world you are one person, but to one person you are the world.





