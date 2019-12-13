Willard S. Messick

Guest Book
Service Information
Cranston Funeral Home
300 North Shipley Street
Seaford, DE
19973
(302)-629-9237
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John's United Methodist Church
Pine & Poplar Streets
Seaford, DE
View Map
Obituary
SEAFORD - Willard S. Messick passed away on Dec. 10, 2019 at the Manor House after a short illness.
Mr. Messick was born and raised in Milton and moved to Seaford in early 50's and served his country in the Korean War as a weather man in Greenland and returning to DuPont Plant retiring in 1988 with 40 years of service. He enjoyed Square Dancing, camping and gardening especially proud of his strawberries.
His wife Christine W. Messick passed away Feb. 10, 2010 and his son Kenneth W. Messick passed away on Sept. 14, 2014. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Hartstein and son-in-law Steve; grandchildren, Andrea Blodgett and her husband Joseph and Stephen J. Hartstein and his wife Blaire. He adored his four great-grandchildren, Cameron Hartstein, Delaney Blodgett, Reagan Blodgett and Nash Hartstein.
Funeral Services will be on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. John's United Methodist Church, Pine & Poplar Streets, Seaford, where friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m.
Instead of flowers, family requests donations to St Johns U. M. Church, 300 N. Pine St, Seaford, DE 19973, Acts Manor House, 1001 Middleford Rd, Seaford, DE 19973 or Vitas Hospice 30265 Commerce Dr, Suite 202, Millsboro, DE 19966.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 13, 2019
