A 1969 Dover High graduate, Willard Scott, passed away suddenly on Jan. 11, 2020.
After high school Willard left for Pittsburgh, Pa. were he worked for Bell Telephone for 35 years until retirement.
Preceded in death by mother and father, Willard and Minnie Scott of Magnolia; also brother, William Scott; and sister in law, Janice Scott of Dover.
Willard is survived by two brothers, Clifford Scott of Dover and Marshall Scott of Dover; a daughter in law, Nicole Scott; two sons, Julius Scott and Zuriel Scott of Pittsburgh, Pa.; four grandchildern, Ava, Jahair, Nya, and Skylar of Pittsburgh, Pa.; two nephews, Keith Warren of Dover and Keshaun Scott of Minnesota; three nieces, Crystal Framer of Dallas, Texas, Bonita Penn of Middletown and Ashley Scott of Norfolk, Va.
Willards pass times were taking his dog out for walks and to the park, watching the Steelers and watching his grandson play football.
All services will take place in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 19, 2020