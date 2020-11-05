William A.
Bishop (Bill), 76
DOVER - William A. Bishop (Bill) passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, November 2, 2020.
Bill was born in Greensboro, Maryland on March 1, 1944. He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton Robert and Augusta Bishop; his son, William (Billy) Bishop; his brothers, Milton Robert Bishop Jr.(Ginger), Leroy Bishop, Nelson Bishop; his brother in laws, Nelson Steele, Charlie Latchum.
Bill retired from General Motors after 45 years. He served his country in the U.S. Army as an MP from 1965-1968 in which he was honorably discharged. Bill had a love for harness racing and was an Owner/Training for 25 years. Bill owned the race horses: Robwood, Baystate Rick and Glena Will. In his free time, he enjoyed meeting friends for breakfast, bike riding and was an avid ping pong player.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Janice Bishop; his son, Kris and Traci Bishop of Clayton, Delaware; his daughter, Kimberly Bishop; his grandchildren, Aven Bishop-Wright, Christian Parker, Makenzie Swartley; his sisters, Betty Jean Steele, Caroline Latchum; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, 106 W. Sunset Ave., Greensboro, Maryland. A visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Interment will be at Greensboro Cemetery in Greensboro, Maryland.
