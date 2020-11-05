1/1
William A. (Bill) Bishop
{ "" }
William A.
Bishop (Bill), 76
DOVER - William A. Bishop (Bill) passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, November 2, 2020.
Bill was born in Greensboro, Maryland on March 1, 1944. He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton Robert and Augusta Bishop; his son, William (Billy) Bishop; his brothers, Milton Robert Bishop Jr.(Ginger), Leroy Bishop, Nelson Bishop; his brother in laws, Nelson Steele, Charlie Latchum.
Bill retired from General Motors after 45 years. He served his country in the U.S. Army as an MP from 1965-1968 in which he was honorably discharged. Bill had a love for harness racing and was an Owner/Training for 25 years. Bill owned the race horses: Robwood, Baystate Rick and Glena Will. In his free time, he enjoyed meeting friends for breakfast, bike riding and was an avid ping pong player.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Janice Bishop; his son, Kris and Traci Bishop of Clayton, Delaware; his daughter, Kimberly Bishop; his grandchildren, Aven Bishop-Wright, Christian Parker, Makenzie Swartley; his sisters, Betty Jean Steele, Caroline Latchum; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, 106 W. Sunset Ave., Greensboro, Maryland. A visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Interment will be at Greensboro Cemetery in Greensboro, Maryland.
For online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com



Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
106 West Sunset Avenue
Greensboro, MD 21639
(410) 482-8914
