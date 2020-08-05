1/1
William A. Dudley Sr.
1933 - 2020
William A. Dudley, Sr.
MILLSBORO - On August 1, 2020, William A. Dudley, Sr., peacefully passed away at Cadia Renaissance Health Care. Bill was born on February 5, 1933, in Greenwood, Del. to the late Fred and Mary Dudley.
He was a well-known beverage salesman for Delaware Importers and Delaware Beverage. Dudley was known for going above and beyond for his customers and he won many sales awards. After retirement from sales he became a driver for I.G. Burton's. He loved driving and logged over a million miles in his lifetime of sales work.
Bill was very active in his community, being a Charter Member of the Milford Elks Lodge, a 32nd degree Mason and member of Temple Lodge #9, and a former Lions Club member. Service to his community was always important and he could be found volunteering at spaghetti dinners, driving the bus to take the boy scouts on camping trips, or pitching in wherever help was needed. People knew Dudley could be counted on to help when called. He loved to make people laugh and he was known as a jokester by his friends.
Bill enjoyed taking Joan to Florida after retirement, and working in his yard and on his lawn mower. He was proud of his monster tomato plants. But his greatest enjoyment by far was his family. He loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. As a man whose father died a month before he was born, he made it his mission to try and impart wisdom and values to his family. Each of his kids and grandkids could share a story of how their Dad or PopPop taught them a valuable life lesson.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Joan H. Dudley; and by his children, William A. Dudley, Jr. and his wife Sharon of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Nancy E. Brown and her husband Reginald "Buddy" of Lincoln, Del.; his grandchildren, Jenna Reynolds and her husband Art, of Lincoln, Del., Christina Haswell and her partner James of Dover, Del., Ryne M. Dudley of Boston, Mass., Rydge S. Dudley of Selbyville, Del., Tanner K. Dudley of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and his great grandchildren, Noah, Nathaniel, and Derrick.
A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.
For condolences and future information on service times please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com



Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Rogers Funeral Home
301 Lakeview Avenue
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-4025
