MILFORD - William A. "Bill" Hardy slipped the surly bonds of earth for his Heavenly home in the early morning hours of March 13, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William A. "Bill" Hardy.
Bill was born on Jan. 28, 1945 in New Boston, Ohio. He graduated from Valley High in 1963; entered the U.S. Air Force in June 1965, and served 23 years until he was honorably discharged July 1988 at Dover Air Force Base, Dover.
He loved ham radio, painting, building models, electronics and visiting with former Tech students.
Bill was preceded by his adoptive parents, William H. and Effie J. (Evans) Hardy; his birth mother, Millicent Nylund Greene; brother, Donnie Greene; and sister, Celia Madden.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Alice (Caldwell) Hardy, of 53 years; two children, son, Allen and daughter, Elizabeth; seven grandchildren, Bekka (Lance), Cassie (Sam), Lawson, Sierra, Andrew, Savanna and Julia; four great-grandchildren, Cami, Briella, Maddix and Mykie; a niece, Tara and nephew, James whom they raised; brother, Rick Greene; sister, Sandy Wgeishofski; and will be loving remembered by numerous Sussex Tech students from his 19 years as Electronics Instructor.
Celebration of Life Services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of the Church of the Nazarene, 11 Salevan Place, Milford. Interment with full military honors will be held privately at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be sent in Bill's name to J. Louis Blumberg Chapter, American Parkinson Disease Association, 332 Gerard Avenue, Elkins Park, PA 19027 or Vocational Technical Education Foundation, P.O. Box 351, Georgetown, DE 19947 with a special notation: Electronics Account-Bill Hardy Memorial Gift.
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford.
Berry - Short Funeral Home
119-121 N.W. Front Street
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-8091
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 22, 2019