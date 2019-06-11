Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William A. "Buddy" Hurley. View Sign Service Information Galena Funeral Home 118 West Cross Street Galena , MD 21635 (410)-648-5338 Viewing 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Galena Funeral Home 118 West Cross Street Galena , MD 21635 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Galena Funeral Home 118 West Cross Street Galena , MD 21635 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CHESTERTOWN, Md. - William A. "Buddy" Hurley passed away on June 8, 2019 at home.

Buddy was born on May 1, 1925 in Cambridge, Md., son of the late John S. and Cora E. Dennis Hurley. He was a

Mr. Hurley was a member of Frank M. Jarman American Legion Post 36 and the Natural Resources Police Club. He was an avid jogger and runner and enjoyed his walks around Wilmer Park, enjoying the view. He loved to garden, both flower and vegetable. Buddy and his wife enjoyed traveling the Caribbean and southwest, loved reading and exercising, taking up Tai Chi at the age of 93.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Juanita Bloodsworth Hurley in 2017; his siblings, Alan Dennis, Richard 'Skippy' Hurley, Russell Hurley and Connie Peters; brothers and sisters in law.

Mr. Hurley is survived by his children, William H. 'Rick' Hurley, Connie Gsell and husband David and J. Anthony 'Tony' Hurley and his life partner Dr. Robert E. Wilson all of Chestertown; his twin sister, Ilene Wolfe of Chestertown, Md. formerly of Annapolis; granddaughters, Tracy Abram (Mike) and Brandy Pinder (Roger-'Buddy'); two great granddaughters, Ariel and Logan Pinder; several nieces and nephews and a special grand dog 'Cowboy'.

A viewing will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St., Galena, Md., where funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Crumpton Cemetery.

Memorials may be offered to the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County, 10720 Augustine Herman Hwy, Chestertown, MD. 21620, Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD. 21617 or to a Veterans Organization of your choice.





CHESTERTOWN, Md. - William A. "Buddy" Hurley passed away on June 8, 2019 at home.Buddy was born on May 1, 1925 in Cambridge, Md., son of the late John S. and Cora E. Dennis Hurley. He was a WWII Veteran serving with the Navy for over three years with service in the South Pacific including time aboard the Aircraft Carrier USS Bon Homme Richard. He was in Tokyo Harbor when the surrender was signed on Sept. 2, 1945 and was honorably discharged in May 1946. He loved being on the water and made a 38 years career as an officer for The Maryland Department of Natural Resources. His territories included Somerset, St. Mary's and Kent Counties, the Choptank and Sassafras Rivers, retiring in 1989.Mr. Hurley was a member of Frank M. Jarman American Legion Post 36 and the Natural Resources Police Club. He was an avid jogger and runner and enjoyed his walks around Wilmer Park, enjoying the view. He loved to garden, both flower and vegetable. Buddy and his wife enjoyed traveling the Caribbean and southwest, loved reading and exercising, taking up Tai Chi at the age of 93.Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Juanita Bloodsworth Hurley in 2017; his siblings, Alan Dennis, Richard 'Skippy' Hurley, Russell Hurley and Connie Peters; brothers and sisters in law.Mr. Hurley is survived by his children, William H. 'Rick' Hurley, Connie Gsell and husband David and J. Anthony 'Tony' Hurley and his life partner Dr. Robert E. Wilson all of Chestertown; his twin sister, Ilene Wolfe of Chestertown, Md. formerly of Annapolis; granddaughters, Tracy Abram (Mike) and Brandy Pinder (Roger-'Buddy'); two great granddaughters, Ariel and Logan Pinder; several nieces and nephews and a special grand dog 'Cowboy'.A viewing will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St., Galena, Md., where funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Crumpton Cemetery.Memorials may be offered to the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County, 10720 Augustine Herman Hwy, Chestertown, MD. 21620, Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD. 21617 or to a Veterans Organization of your choice. Published in NewsZapDE on June 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close