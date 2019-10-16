DOVER - William B. Clarke passed away on Oct. 14, 2019 in the Delaware Hospice Center. Bill was born Oct. 4, 1925 in Alexandria, Va.
He was a Navy veteran serving during WWII in the Pacific Ocean aboard the USS Vincennes earning eight battle stars. During the Korean War, he served aboard the USS Worcester. Bill retired from the Civil Service at the Dover Air Force Base in 1975, and worked in the building trade until his retirement in 1985. He was an avid collector of marbles, post cards, and pennies. He loved to put puzzles together.
As a member of the Marydel Lions club for over 25 years, he served in many offices and committees as well as on the Board of the Marydel Community Hall Association until he moved to Dover in 2003. He is a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Smyrna.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Margaret of Dover; step son, Edward S. Morris, (Debbie) of Milford; and granddaughter, Chelsea Cathcart (Bruce) of Denton, Md.; his step daughter, Krista Holloway (Mark) and their son Bradley (Alyssa) of Dover; his step daughter, Monica Morris and her son Gavin of Dover; and his step daughter, Karen Connolley and her pooch Skittles of Dover, that Bill loved. Bill is also survived by his great grandchildren. Also his daughters Judy Heritage of Camden, Joan Parsell of Lewes and their families.
Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, where friends may gather one hour earlier. Pastor Justin Pahl will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Peace Lutheran Church, 5048 Wheatley's Pond Rd., Smyrna, DE 19977.
Letters of condolences can be sent via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 16, 2019