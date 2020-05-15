William Berry
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHESTERTOWN - William Berry passed away on April 30, 2020 at University of Maryland Hospital, Baltimore, Md.
A walk through viewing will be held on Saturday, May 16 from 12 - 2 p.m. followed by a private Celebration of Life Service at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 855 High Street, Chestertown, Md.
Interment will be at Jane's UM Church Cemetery.
Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home - Chestertown.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Viewing
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Bennie Smith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
16
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MAY
16
Interment
Jane's UM Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Home
855 High St.
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-2161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved