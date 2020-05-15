Or Copy this URL to Share

CHESTERTOWN - William Berry passed away on April 30, 2020 at University of Maryland Hospital, Baltimore, Md.

A walk through viewing will be held on Saturday, May 16 from 12 - 2 p.m. followed by a private Celebration of Life Service at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 855 High Street, Chestertown, Md.

Interment will be at Jane's UM Church Cemetery.

Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home - Chestertown.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store