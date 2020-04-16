Guest Book View Sign Service Information Berry-Short Funeral Home Inc Main St Felton , DE 19943 (302)-284-4548 Send Flowers Obituary

FELTON - William C. "Bill" Arrington passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 10, 2020.

Bill was born in Nelson, Va. on Nov. 6, 1935, son of the late Bossie Blanford Arrington and Mildred (Burnett) Arrington.

Bill was a graduate of Clarksville High School with the Class of 1953. Upon graduation, Bill served in the US Air Force and settled at Dover Air Force Base. He transitioned into a career as a flight mechanic and retired after 30 years of civil service duty. Even while working at DAFB, he would take his vacations to go back home to the family farm to work in the tobacco fields. After retirement, Bill continued his love of farming and being outdoors by driving tractors, trucks and helping local farmers. He was happiest when he was working and helping others.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou (Lander) Arrington; three brothers, Leon Arrington, Delbert Arrington, and Berry Arrington; and a sister, Glennis Arrington.

Bill is survived by two daughters, Deanna Rigby and husband Marty of Magnolia, and Laurie Rook of Wilson, N.C.; three grandchildren, Jason and Jessica Rigby and Shannon Rook; his longtime companion, Beverly Minner of Felton; a sister, Wanda A. Martin; and three brothers, Francis Arrington and Jerry Arrington of Nelson, Va., and Harold Arrington of Three Rivers, Mich.

Due to the gathering restrictions set in place for the current pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to: Harrington Moose Lodge, 16268 S. Dupont Highway, Harrington, DE 19952.

Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Homes, Felton.





