SMYRNA - William C. Buckson passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.

Mr. Buckson was born in Dover to his parents, Charles V. Buckson and Beulah D. Buckson on Aug. 21, 1931.

Mr. Buckson loved grain and dairy farming. He also loved gardening, growing fruit trees, planting flowers, and trapping the marsh. He was the first owner of Charolais beef cows in Delaware. He sold his dairy cows in 1964, and continued to farm on a smaller level.

He became an emergency medical technician in 1965 for New Castle County and as a paramedic for 18 more years. He retired from New Castle County in 1994.

He enjoyed working with wood, making furniture and crafts for the home, his children, and grandchildren. He also remodeled the kitchen and garage in the family home, built a sunroom, porch and two farm sheds.

Bill loved reading his Bible and was an active member of the Smyrna Wesleyan Church for many years. After returning home from work, he volunteered his time helping to build a large addition to the Wesleyan Church, which he enjoyed doing very much.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, James, of Smyrna; his sister, Helen Buckley, of Smyrna; and a great-great-grandson, Boone George Buckson, of Crossville, Tenn.

Mr. Buckson is survived by his wife, Edith (Kinsey) of 67 years; a son, Richard Charles and his wife, Danae, of Dover; a daughter, Nancy Ann Hall, and husband, David, of Dover; and a son, Lawrence David, and wife, Linda, from Magnolia, Texas; twelve grandchildren and twenty-seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the Faries Funeral Home located at 29 S. Main Street, Smyrna on Feb. 25, 2020 at noon. Friends and family may call on Monday evening, February 24, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, 11 a.m. to noon. Interment will be held immediately following the service at Glenwood Cemetery in Smyrna.

The family would like to give special thanks to Delaware Hospice, Nurse Next Door, and caregivers, Joy Bishop, Terri Deneumoustier, and Brenda Stanly-Downs.

