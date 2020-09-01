William C.
Donavon, Sr., 95
SMYRNA - William C. Donavon, Sr. (1924-2020) passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Pinnacle Rehabilitation Center in Smyrna.
He was born December 9, 1924 in Cecil County, Maryland to the late Charles L. and Rella Donavon. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Dorothy Etcher.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Jeanette C. Donavon; his children, William "Cleve" Donavon and wife Lynda of Dover, Gary Donavon and wife Bobbie Jean of Massey, Maryland, and Lisa Outten and husband Louis of Townsend; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a brother, Charles D. Donovan of Dover.
Bill served his country with honor during World War II in the European Theater. He was a life member of the Smyrna-Clayton Little League and the VFW Post 8801 where he served as Commander. He was especially proud of being a member of the Post Honor Guard. Bill was also a member of Ewell's St. Paul United Methodist Church of Clayton.
Having a green thumb, Bill was well known in the Smyrna-Clayton area for his plush gardens and vegetable stand.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in his name to Ewell's St. Paul UMC, PO Box 266, Clayton, DE 19938 or to the VFW Post 8801 Honor Guard, 4941 Wheatleys Pond Rd. Smyrna, DE 19977.
Interment with military honors will be at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, Delaware. At the family's request, services will be private.
Arrangements and services entrusted to Faries Funeral Home of Smyrna, Delaware. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.fariesfuneralhome.com