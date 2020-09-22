William C. Mohr, Sr., 78
William C. Mohr, Sr., passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, surrounded by his family at home. He was the son of the late William Mohr and Frances Watklevicz.
Uncle Bill, as he was known to many, retired from Rand Whitney in 2006. He was a member of the Harrington Moose Lodge #534 and the Sons of the American Legion.
Uncle Bill was a sweet man who would do whatever he could to help others. He enjoyed fishing, as well as spending time with his friends, family and especially grandkids.
In addition to his parents; Uncle Bill was preceded in death by his daughters, Cathleen Greenholtz and Mary Kerwin.
Uncle Bill is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Patricia Mohr; son, William (Bonnie) Mohr, Jr.; daughters, Michele Mohr and Ann (Jamie) Walker; adopted daughter, Gwen Hutley; brother, Robert Mohr; sisters, Eleanor Lindemeier, Rose Thurau, and Dorothy Remus; 15 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Moose Heart at: https://www.moosecharities.org/
.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 15522 S. DuPont Hwy., Harrington DE 19952, at 7 p.m. Family and friends may gather two hours prior.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington. Visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com
to sign the condolence book.