Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DOVER - William C. Saunders "Frog" passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Kent General Hospital.

Mr. Saunders was born Oct. 8, 1957 in Dover to the late Elmer Charles Saunders and Anna Jeannette (Wilson) Saunders.

He worked in the construction industry as a concrete finisher for Curbs Etc. Mr. Saunders enjoyed watching NASCAR especially Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and Kyle Busch as well as watching the Carolina Panthers. He enjoyed all types of music and video games, he was a loving husband, dad and poppop.

Mr. Saunders is survived by his wife of 28 years, Brenda Anderson Saunders of Dover; daughters, Nicole D. and Sandra Saunders both of Dover; sister, Helena Jackson and her husband Gary of Dover; grandchildren, Aaryonna, Aalyna and La'Von Saunders, Li'yah Johnson; and a granddaughter on the way, Charliee.

A Celebration of Life will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Kenton Ruritan Club, Rt. 300, Kenton.

Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at





DOVER - William C. Saunders "Frog" passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Kent General Hospital.Mr. Saunders was born Oct. 8, 1957 in Dover to the late Elmer Charles Saunders and Anna Jeannette (Wilson) Saunders.He worked in the construction industry as a concrete finisher for Curbs Etc. Mr. Saunders enjoyed watching NASCAR especially Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and Kyle Busch as well as watching the Carolina Panthers. He enjoyed all types of music and video games, he was a loving husband, dad and poppop.Mr. Saunders is survived by his wife of 28 years, Brenda Anderson Saunders of Dover; daughters, Nicole D. and Sandra Saunders both of Dover; sister, Helena Jackson and her husband Gary of Dover; grandchildren, Aaryonna, Aalyna and La'Von Saunders, Li'yah Johnson; and a granddaughter on the way, Charliee.A Celebration of Life will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Kenton Ruritan Club, Rt. 300, Kenton.Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com Funeral Home Torbert Funeral Chapels - Bradford Street

61 South Bradford Street

Dover , DE 19904

(302) 734-3341 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close