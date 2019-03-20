DOVER - William C. Saunders "Frog" passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Kent General Hospital.
Mr. Saunders was born Oct. 8, 1957 in Dover to the late Elmer Charles Saunders and Anna Jeannette (Wilson) Saunders.
He worked in the construction industry as a concrete finisher for Curbs Etc. Mr. Saunders enjoyed watching NASCAR especially Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and Kyle Busch as well as watching the Carolina Panthers. He enjoyed all types of music and video games, he was a loving husband, dad and poppop.
Mr. Saunders is survived by his wife of 28 years, Brenda Anderson Saunders of Dover; daughters, Nicole D. and Sandra Saunders both of Dover; sister, Helena Jackson and her husband Gary of Dover; grandchildren, Aaryonna, Aalyna and La'Von Saunders, Li'yah Johnson; and a granddaughter on the way, Charliee.
A Celebration of Life will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Kenton Ruritan Club, Rt. 300, Kenton.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 20, 2019