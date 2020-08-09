William Charles 'Bud' 'Quail' Jones, Jr.,
GEORGETOWN – William Charles "Bud" Jones, Jr. (April 22, 1947-August 5, 2020) a kind and unique person who lived life his way, passed on August 5, 2020.
As a shy child he looked for the special treasures of his surroundings. The fragments of yesteryear were the beginning of his interest in antiques. In the mid-1950's he broke into show business by impersonating Elvis for the local canteen. Overcoming his shyness, he began singing and playing guitar at regional gatherings. This led to a union with friends Tom and Bob Darden and Jerry Rugg. Together they wrote, recorded and produced the 45rpm record, "I Hope I Don't Get Hurt Again." The recording was released in the USA and England and played on the radio. Later, Charlie and his friends Mark and Chuck Workman formed a band called The Corn Shuckers, appearing at many functions and establishments throughout Delmarva.
In the mid-60's, he started a business raising wild quail and delivering them prepared for cooking to up-scale restaurants-thus, the nickname "Quail" by his friends. From 1969-1976, he served in the National Guard, where he was assigned to driving the colonel. When it came to the colonel's attention that his driver's hair was too long, Charlie just tucked it up in his helmet, and when this was discovered, cut his hair in a Mohawk.
His love of old things led him to refinishing furniture and the establishment of his antique business, "Signs of the Past," where he was joined by his mother Dorothy and future spouse Sandy. Covered with collectible metal signs, the large Hudson Feed House building located on Route 9 became a landmark of Georgetown and was featured in National Geographic magazine. Photographer Kevin Fleming included a photograph of Charlie in his book The Beaches of Delaware. Upon seeing Charlie, Fleming remarked, "you look like you just came from Central Casting." In fact, director Alex Pires included a character based on Charlie in his 2011 movie Mayor Cupcake.
After retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his beloved wife Sandy, jamming with his buddies in the pole building on the Jones property, and dabbling a bit in antiques.
Mr. Jones is the son of William Charles Jones, Sr. and Dorothy Mae Timmons Jones. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Harding Jones; sister, Patricia Jones Sunshine; brother, Robert Allen Jones, PE; nieces, Lisa Marsico Wright and Michelle Marsico Yamada; stepdaughter, Deborah Loftis; and cousins, Janice Hudson Headley, Billie Ann Jones Collins, Georgeanne Jones Broth, Joseph Sullivan, Jay Sullivan, Deborah Sullivan, Charles Timmons, Ray Timmons, Gary Timmons and Donna Kay Timmons.
A sad goodbye to one-of-a-kind.
NOTE: Due to Covid, a celebration of Charlie's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Beebe Tunnell Cancer Center, c/o Beebe Foundation, 902 Savannah Road, Lewes, DE 19958 or Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
