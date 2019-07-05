Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Charles Payne. View Sign Service Information Haughey Funeral Home, Inc. 216 E. First St. Corning , NY 14830 (607)-936-9322 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Haughey Funeral Home, Inc. 216 E. First St. Corning , NY 14830 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Haughey Funeral Home, Inc. 216 E. First St. Corning , NY 14830 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William Charles Payne, beloved husband, father, and grandfather "Papa/Billy Papa," passed peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Shell Point, in Ft. Myers, Florida.

Bill was born April 26, 1925 in Painted Post, New York, to Arthur and Helen Payne. He grew up in the Corning, New York area, one of five siblings, and later worked with his dad and uncle at Payne's Hardware, Painted Post. Bill was known for his personal work ethic and talented singing abilities in the high school musicals.

Bill was called by the Lord into full-time Christian ministry. To prepare for this calling upon his life, Bill attended and graduated from Nyack Missionary Institute (now, Nyack College), in Nyack, New York. Bill participated in many college activities there, including being the tenor in a quartet called the Gospelaires Quartet with members-Homer Klinsing, Jim Shields, and Dave Mangham.

It was at Nyack Missionary Institute that Bill met his future wife, Marian. Following Bill's ordination and marriage, together, they honored the Lord for 48 years in Christian ministry under the Christian and Missionary Alliance denomination serving in various pastorates: Sidney, New York; Newark, New York; North Caldwell, New Jersey; Buffalo, New York; Erie, Pennsylvania; Wellsville, New York; Seaford, Delaware. Along with his pastorates, Bill was an evangelist and guest speaker at innumerable camps, revival meetings, and special events, including introducing Elizabeth Dole at an international church conference. His Christian ministerial service continued for approximately two more years serving in Addison, New York. Upon retirement, Bill relocated to Shell Point, Ft. Myers, Florida, where he continued to serve his Lord in different capacities. Summer months were still spent at "the farm," located near Campbell, New York.

Bill was universally loved and respected by everyone who knew him because he loved them so well! Bill's first passion was for the Lord. Bill spent time in the Word of God and in intercessory prayer for all he knew and for those that the Lord placed upon his heart. Bill was a "people person." This energetic man always used the conversation to point people to Jesus Christ: "the same yesterday, today, and forever."

This spiritual commitment was also reflected in the outpouring of love he had for his family. How he relished spending time with them! Bill was an avid hunter, fisherman, sports enthusiast, writer, collector of hats, and humorist. The name of his favorite sports team, for example, was dependent upon which family member's home he was visiting. For several years, Bill visited his children and their families, following Marian's passing to Heaven. In 1998, Bill and Phyllis Olmstead of Lake City, Florida, were married. The love in the hearts of the Payne's was enveloping and positively enlarged!

Bill is survived by his wife, Phyllis, of Ft. Myers, Florida; two daughters, Darleen Payne Boon (Steve) of Ft. Myers, Florida and Colleen Payne of Chestertown, Maryland; two sons, William Payne (Lynne) of North Easton, Massachusetts and Thomas Payne (Ida) of Warwick, New York. He is survived by two step-daughters, Linda Berghmans (John) of Largo, Florida and Darla Binge (Wayne) of Seminole, Florida; one step-son, Dan Olmstead, of St. Petersburg, Florida; three sisters-in-law; many nieces and nephews with their families.

Bill was predeceased by his wife, Marian, three sisters, one brother, and three brothers-in-law.

Bill had a special, great love for each of his twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, remembering them in prayer, by name, each day!

A calling hour will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Haughey Funeral Home, 216 East First Street in Corning from 10 until 11 a.m. where funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. Rob Reimer and Rev. Jeff Quinn officiating.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the early fall at Shell Point, Ft. Myers, Florida.

The family wants to specifically thank the Pavilion and Medical Staff of Shell Point, Ft. Myers, Florida, for their stellar and tender, compassionate care of our beloved one, Bill. Thank you to all family and friends for expressions of love and prayers.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the following: The Christian and Missionary Alliance, c/o The Great Commission Fund, 8595 Explorer Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80920, or Hope Hospice, 9470 Health Park Circle, Ft. Myers, Florida 33908.



WILLIAM C. PAYNE

His life-well lived and his life-lived well, for Jesus Christ and others.



HIS LIFE BIBLE VERSE taken from the Book of Philippians, Chapter 3-Verse 10.



Bill's Family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.





