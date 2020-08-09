William Clark 'Bill'
Betts, 92
GEORGETOWN - William Clark "Bill" Betts went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, August 6, 2020. He passed away surrounded by his family, at his home of 68 years, in Georgetown.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years; Doris (Reid) Betts, whom he married on September 6, 1952; four children, Dorleen (Bob) Messick, David (Carol) Betts, Dennis (Amy) Betts, Dan (Janet O'Neal) Betts; five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, one step-grandchild; two brothers, Irvin (Nancy) Betts and Ken (Linda) Betts; and a special friend, Debbie Betts.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Bessie (Isaacs) Betts; a brother, Elwood Betts; two sisters, Doris Dorman and Betty VanAuken; and daughter-in-law, Elaine Betts.
Bill graduated from Georgetown High School Class of 1945. He worked as a carpenter for many years at Walls Builders, where he took great pride in building custom homes. He was a part-time farmer, tilling the land that has been in his family for over a century. He was a long-time member and former deacon at Calvary Baptist Church in Georgetown.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market Street, Georgetown, Del; with a time of visitation for family and friends from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. All attending must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Pastor Richard Blades will officiate the service. A private interment will be at Henlopen Memorial Park.
