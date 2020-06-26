William Cunningham
1951 - 2020
DOVER â€" Mr. William Cunningham, of Dover passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020.
Mr. Cunningham was born January 20, 1951 to the late Edward Cunningham and Lottie Ann Keels in Kingstree, S.C.
After high school he joined the Navy, staying two terms and holding a career as an air craft mechanic. He later earned his Associates Degree. He enjoyed fishing, working as an auto mechanic, the card game â€˜Pinochleâ€™, riding his Harley Davidson and sports bikes.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Cunningham was preceded in death by, his late wife, Joanne McCrea, Desi, Eddie Lee Cunningham, James Cunningham, Sylvia Cunningham, Rochelle Woods, Sara Cunningham Williams, Bessie Cunningham and Pearl Brockenton.
Mr. Cunningham leaves behind fianceÃ©` Daria Mizgala, of Dover; his three children, Laudia Smith, of Dover, William Mizgala, of Dover, and Nottia Cunningham, of Dover. He is also survived by, Calrence and Rochelle Cunningham, Jellether and Harvey Robertson, Larry Cunningham, Linda Cunningham-Reid, Carolyn Cunningham-Doughty, Ricky Rex Cunningham, Keith Cunningham, Victor Cunningham, Michael Cunningham, Victoria Cunningham and Uncle David â€œDeeâ€� Cunningham; six grandchildren, Courtnee Cunningham, Emmit Smith IV, Launee Marie Smith, Hope Flames, Kayden Buckley and Tymir Brown. Uncle Willie leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Donâ€™t wait for me, Iâ€™M FREE.
Funeral Services will be held, 12 p.m. Noon on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E Lebanon Road, (Rt10) Dover, friends may call one hour prior. The interment will follow at The Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE.
A virtual guestbook may be signed and letters of condolence sent to www.torbertfuneral.com


Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Torbert Funeral Chapels
JUN
30
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Torbert Funeral Chapels
Funeral services provided by
Torbert Funeral Chapels
1145 Lebanon Road
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 734-3341
