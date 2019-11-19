|
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Torbert Funeral Chapel South
1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt. 10)
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
8:00 PM
Torbert Funeral Chapel South,
1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt. 10)
Interment
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
2465 Chesapeake City Road
DOVER - William D. Carpenter "Bill" passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at home.
Mr. Carpenter was born Dec. 6, 1930 in Morven, N.C. to the late Gilliam Carpenter and Kate Brock Carpenter.
He served ten months in the United States Marines before serving 20 years, eight months in the United States Air Force as a military police supervisor, where he received many awards. Mr. Carpenter was stationed in Korea, Guam. Taiwan, and Spain. After retiring from the military he worked for A Plus Auto in both Dover and Smyrna. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing, NASCAR and going to Virginia to their cottage in Trails End Campground on the Chincoteague Bay. Mr. Carpenter was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Grace Wise Carpenter; daughters, Nina Katherine and Terri Lynn Carpenter; son, Baby Boy Carpenter; grandson, Frankie Joe Beck; brothers, Albert, Allen and Roger.
He is survived by his loving companion, Eleanor Turner of Dover; daughter, Karen Carpenter Cole and her husband Henry of Magnolia; son, Michael W. Carpenter of Milford; grandchildren, Laurie L. Myers and her husband Douglas of McKean, Pa., Jason S. Beck and his wife Yvonne of Brunswick, Ohio, Taylor Carpenter of Dover, and Christopher Carpenter of Norfolk, Va.; great grandchildren, Daniel "D.J." Myers and Megan Moore of Erie, Pa., Dylan, Leslie, Danielle and Dayna Myers all of McKean, Pa., Chelsey and Jayden Beck both of Brunswick, Ohio, Mackenzie Johnson of Dover and Bayleigh Carpenter of Norfolk, Va.; great great grandchild, Delaney Myers of McKean, Pa.; brother, Raymond Carpenter of Polkton, N.C.; step grandsons, Hank Cole of Felton, Mark Cole of Willow Grove and Shawn Cole of Harrington; step great grandchildren, Dillon, Bryce and Alexandria Cole all of Felton, Payton and Caleb Cole both of Willow Grove and many nieces, nephews and friends. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.
Funeral services will be held 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt. 10), Dover. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Interment will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 19, 2019
