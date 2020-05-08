William D. Watson
William D. Watson, Sr., born in Kenton, Del. on Sept. 23, 1940; departed this life April 24, 2020.
Private Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Rd., Dover, Del. Viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. with formal home going service to follow. Interment in Blanco Cemetery. Services will be streamed on the Evan W. Smith Funeral Services Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m.
www.ewsmithfs.om
(302) 526-4662



Published in NewsZapDE on May 8, 2020.
May 9, 2020
My deepest sympathy to William's family. He was always a friendly and happy person. He will be missed by many.
Richard DePaul
Coworker
May 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Janice
Family
