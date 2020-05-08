Or Copy this URL to Share

William D. Watson, Sr., born in Kenton, Del. on Sept. 23, 1940; departed this life April 24, 2020.

Private Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Rd., Dover, Del. Viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. with formal home going service to follow. Interment in Blanco Cemetery. Services will be streamed on the Evan W. Smith Funeral Services Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m.

(302) 526-4662







