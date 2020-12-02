William 'Bill'
Daniel Zencak
Mr. William "Bill" Daniel Zencak passed away at home early Sunday morning, November 29, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. He was born February 11, 1943 in Milford, Del., a son of the late William A. Zencak and Adele Webb Zencak. Bill was preceded in death by a sister, Stephanie in 1968.
Bill was a graduate of Milford High School in 1961. He attended Goldey Beacom College, majoring in Accounting. Bill served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam conflict from 1963-1968 earning multiple service medals. He was on board the U.S.S. Forrestal CVA 59 out of Norfolk, Va. during the series of explosions in 1967. After honorable discharge from the Navy, Bill worked for General Television/Comcast for 42 years, retiring in June 2017.
Bill married Deborah "Faith" Cox in March 1976. He attended and was a member of Living Hope Fellowship Church. He enjoyed attending church and bible study, monthly high school class luncheons, riding his bike outside, and spending time with his three grandsons. After he retired, Bill became interested in amateur radio (Ham radio), becoming licensed as a Ham operator with the United States of America Federal Communication Commission. He enjoyed talking to fellow Ham operators almost daily.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Deborah "Faith" Zencak; a sister, Charmaine Wilson (Richard), of Naples, Fla.; a brother, Raoul Zencak (Dee) of Townsend, Del.; a daughter, Andrea Zencak Walker (Paul) of Milford, Del.; a son, Daniel Zencak (Pearl) of Lincoln, Del.; three grandsons, Ashton Walker, Hunter and Colton Zencak; several nieces and nephews; and his dog, "Buddy".
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Greenwood Mennonite School for the technology program at 12802 Mennonite School Road, Greenwood, DE 19950.
