Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Clayton Fire Hall 300 East Street Clayton , DE Viewing 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Clayton Fire Hall 300 East Street Clayton , DE Funeral service 12:00 PM Clayton Fire Hall 300 East Street Clayton , DE

SMYRNA - William Donald Kelley passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

Donald was born on July 26, 1931 in Massey, Md., the son of the late J. Russell Kelley and Evelyn (Palmatory) Kelley.

A long-time Smyrna resident, Donald was a life member of over 40 years of the Clayton Fire Company. He was actively involved with many functions supporting the fire company. He was also a long-time member of Asbury United Methodist Church of Smyrna.

Donald enjoyed his grandsons, spending time with his family, and tending to his yard and garden.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Tyler William Gebhart; and his siblings, Rita Savin, J.R. Kelley, Thomas Kelley, Gene Kelley, Norma Boykin and Kay Olliver.

Donald is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Kelley; his daughter, Valarie Kelley-Gebhart; his grandson, Alec Gebhart; and his sister, Eileen Dugan. He is also survived by Kyle Gebhart, who he remained very close to.

A viewing will be offered on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Clayton Fire Hall, located at 300 East Street in Clayton. Funeral services will begin Thursday at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Smyrna.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 West Mt. Vernon Street, Smyrna, DE 19977 or to Clayton Fire Company, PO Box 1050, Clayton, DE 19938.

SMYRNA - William Donald Kelley passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 11, 2019.Donald was born on July 26, 1931 in Massey, Md., the son of the late J. Russell Kelley and Evelyn (Palmatory) Kelley.A long-time Smyrna resident, Donald was a life member of over 40 years of the Clayton Fire Company. He was actively involved with many functions supporting the fire company. He was also a long-time member of Asbury United Methodist Church of Smyrna.Donald enjoyed his grandsons, spending time with his family, and tending to his yard and garden.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Tyler William Gebhart; and his siblings, Rita Savin, J.R. Kelley, Thomas Kelley, Gene Kelley, Norma Boykin and Kay Olliver.Donald is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Kelley; his daughter, Valarie Kelley-Gebhart; his grandson, Alec Gebhart; and his sister, Eileen Dugan. He is also survived by Kyle Gebhart, who he remained very close to.A viewing will be offered on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Clayton Fire Hall, located at 300 East Street in Clayton. Funeral services will begin Thursday at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Smyrna.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 West Mt. Vernon Street, Smyrna, DE 19977 or to Clayton Fire Company, PO Box 1050, Clayton, DE 19938.

