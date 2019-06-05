|
|
|
|
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Torbert Funeral Chapels - Bradford Street
DOVER - William E. Green, Sr. passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at home.
Mr. Green was born March 12, 1938 in Felton to the late Margaret Green.
He was a truck driver, and starting driving at the age of 13 hauling produce. Mr. Green worked 37 years for Reichold Chemicals. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching NASCAR and Westerns.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Jay Green.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elizabeth Bishop Green of Dover; son, William "Billy" Green, Jr. and his wife Janice of Somerset, Ky.; daughter, Sherry Lynn Kemp and her husband Ricky of Magnolia; neice, Sherry Sheldon of Charleston, S.C.; grandchildren, Amber, Dawn, Crystal, Michelle, Billy, III, Jennifer, Kendra, Katie and Jake; great grandchildren, Ashley, Bobby, Carrie, Kristen, Gabby, Brandon, Taylor, Nick, Brook, Bradon, Jules, Lexi, Adeline, William, Tanner, Tobias, Melody, Jasmine, David, Isaah, Silas, Jay-Veon, Chloe and Riley; great great granddaughter on the way, Elizabeth Marie.
Funeral services will be held, 2 p.m., Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 61 S. Bradford Street, Dover, DE 19904. Friends may call from 12-2 p.m. Interment will be in Barratt's Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Torbert Funeral Chapel, 61 S. Bradford St., Dover, DE 19904 to help defray funeral expenses.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on June 5, 2019
|
|
|
|