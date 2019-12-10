DOVER - William Edward DeGraffenreid passed away Dec. 6, 2019 at the University of Pennsylvania.
Bill was born Jan. 5, 1962 in the Panama Canal Zone to Betty Ann Shipley DeGraffenreid and the late Jerry Douglas DeGraffenreid.
He graduated from Dover High School and Del Tech with a degree in Business Management. After graduating he worked for the State of Delaware Division for the Visually Impaired for over 30 years, most recently at B.E.P. Bill was a Past Master Councilor in Demolay, Highest Degree of Chavelier and also a Master Mason. He enjoyed sports especially the Eagles and NASCAR and enjoyed singing Karaoke. Even being visually impaired he enjoyed golfing, bowling and passed physical requirements to become a life guard. Bill volunteered for many organizations including the Delaware Veterans Post #2 in Dover where he made many life-long friends and special friends.
Bill is survived by his mother, Betty DeGraffenreid; siblings, Walter, Tami (Mike), Jerry (Becky), Donna and Mary; as well as several nephews, nieces, and great nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to either, the National Federation of the Blind www.nfb.org or American Federation for the Blind www.afb.org.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 10, 2019