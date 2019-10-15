FELTON - William F. "Duke" Alexander passed away at Bayhealth at Kent General Hospital in Dover. William was born in Dover, the son of the late Irvan and Helen "Marie" Alexander.
He was a loader operator for Delaware Dept. of Transportation retiring in 2009.
He was a Lifetime Member of the Willow Run Community Center. He was a fan of NASCAR Racing and a shuffle board player.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Alexander; and sister, Janice Alexander.
He is survived by his wife, Maria (Cohee) Alexander; two children, Duke Alexander (fiancé, Tina) of Felton and Stacey Bandish (Jason) of Seven Valleys, Pa.; grandchildren, Taylor and Ashlyn Alexander and Lincoln Bandish; brother, Edwin "Peanut" Alexander (Brenda) and Edward "Harvey" Alexander, both of Camden; and his dog, Max.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Main Street, Felton. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Casual dress requested by the family. Interment will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Sandtown.
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 15, 2019