William F. "Duke" Alexander

Guest Book
  • "Prayers for the family , I know he will be sadly missed."
    - Joan Donophan
  • "Sending prayers and love to the Alexander family. Our..."
    - Gloria and John VanNess
  • "So sorry for your loss Stacey Maria and Duke. I know the..."
    - Sharon Scheers
  • "So sorry for your loss. He certainly was a great man."
    - Suzanne Collison
Service Information
Berry-Short Funeral Home Inc
Main St
Felton, DE
19943
(302)-284-4548
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Berry-Short Funeral Home Inc
Main St
Felton, DE 19943
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Berry-Short Funeral Home Inc
Main St
Felton, DE 19943
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

FELTON - William F. "Duke" Alexander passed away at Bayhealth at Kent General Hospital in Dover. William was born in Dover, the son of the late Irvan and Helen "Marie" Alexander.
He was a loader operator for Delaware Dept. of Transportation retiring in 2009.
He was a Lifetime Member of the Willow Run Community Center. He was a fan of NASCAR Racing and a shuffle board player.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Alexander; and sister, Janice Alexander.
He is survived by his wife, Maria (Cohee) Alexander; two children, Duke Alexander (fiancé, Tina) of Felton and Stacey Bandish (Jason) of Seven Valleys, Pa.; grandchildren, Taylor and Ashlyn Alexander and Lincoln Bandish; brother, Edwin "Peanut" Alexander (Brenda) and Edward "Harvey" Alexander, both of Camden; and his dog, Max.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Main Street, Felton. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Casual dress requested by the family. Interment will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Sandtown.
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.