FELTON - William F. "Duke" Alexander passed away at Bayhealth at Kent General Hospital in Dover. William was born in Dover, the son of the late Irvan and Helen "Marie" Alexander.He was a loader operator for Delaware Dept. of Transportation retiring in 2009.He was a Lifetime Member of the Willow Run Community Center. He was a fan of NASCAR Racing and a shuffle board player.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Alexander; and sister, Janice Alexander.He is survived by his wife, Maria (Cohee) Alexander; two children, Duke Alexander (fiancé, Tina) of Felton and Stacey Bandish (Jason) of Seven Valleys, Pa.; grandchildren, Taylor and Ashlyn Alexander and Lincoln Bandish; brother, Edwin "Peanut" Alexander (Brenda) and Edward "Harvey" Alexander, both of Camden; and his dog, Max.Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Main Street, Felton. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Casual dress requested by the family. Interment will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Sandtown.