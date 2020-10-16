1/1
William "Bill" Fisher
1937 - 2020
William 'Bill' Fisher, 83
MILTON - William "Bill" Fisher passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020, in the memory care unit at Milford Place. He was born on September 30, 1937.
Bill was born and raised in Milton, Del. and graduated from Milton High School. He met his wife Connie when they were both 16 years old. He was undergoing a medical procedure at Milford Hospital where Connie was working as a Candy Striper. They married on October 10, 1959 at Avenue Methodist Church in Milford and celebrated 61 years of marriage this year.
Upon his father's death, Bill took over running his father's auto parts business. In 1960, he officially opened Fisher Auto Parts in Georgetown, Del. and became one of the youngest Napa Auto Parts store owner.
He was well liked and deeply respected in the community. He enjoyed serving the community as a businessman, a boy scout, a member of the National Guard, a Mason, past master of the Milton Lodge, and as past president and active member of the Milton Lion's Club for many years. He enjoyed building ramps with the Lion's Club.
Bill worked hard and played hard. He was an avid skier and enjoyed many outdoor activities, especially working in the yard and spending time with his three grandchildren. He especially loved beautiful Broadkill Beach.
He was preceded by his parents, John and Mabel (Griffith) Fisher.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Connie (Travers) Fisher; and his two daughters, Cecily Fisher (Loretta) of Lewes, Del. and Stephani Richardson (Howard) of Chadds Ford, Pa. He is also survived by three grandchildren (whom he loved with all his heart), Aly Fisher, Will Richardson, and Emily Fisher; his brother, Donald Fisher (Judy) of Milton; and his nephew, John Fisher (Jessica) of Virginia.
The family would like to thank the staff at Milford Place, for their loving care and support throughout Bill's illness, and Delaware Hospice, for keeping Bill comfortable in his final days.
Visitation will be held in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal St., Milton on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. A private funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Milton. All in attendance will be required to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols.
Online condolences may be left at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, Il 60601 or Milton Lions Club, P.O. Box 256, Milton, DE 19968.



Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 16, 2020.
