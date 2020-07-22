1/1
William Frederick Schuler Jr.
1931 - 2020
William Frederick
Schuler, Jr., 89
William Frederick Schuler, Jr. passed away at Delaware Hospice Center on the morning of Sunday, July 19, 2020 with his wife of 34 years, Lucy, at his side.
Many who knew him well remember the jokes he enjoyed sharing with a twinkle in his eye. Born in Milford, Delaware on January 5, 1931, Bill was the son of William Frederick Schuler Sr. and Elizabeth (Victory) Schuler. He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church for 63 years, and an active member of the Calvary United Methodist Men. He was a graduate of Milford High School Class of 1949.
Bill spent 39.5 years working for the L.D. Caulk Company, retiring from his position as a Warehouse Supervisor. He enjoyed bowling, gardening, and hunting in his younger years.
Bill is lovingly remembered as a generous friend, and a good husband, father, and grandfather. He leaves behind his wife, Lucy Schuler; his youngest sister, Barbara Brase of Hamel, Illinois; three children, Mona (Joseph Runewicz Sr.), Peggy (Edgar Burlingame Jr.) and William Frederick Schuler III (Lora); as well as a stepson, Thomas Baker. He will also be missed by his 11 grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 301 S.E. Front St., Milford where a visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963 or Calvary United Methodist Church, 301 S.E. Front St., Milford, DE 19963.
Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com



Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Calvary United Methodist Church
JUL
25
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Calvary United Methodist Church
