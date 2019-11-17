Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Henry Dukes. View Sign Service Information Faries Funeral Home 29 South Main Street Smyrna , DE 19977 (302)-653-8816 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Faries Funeral Home 29 South Main Street Smyrna , DE View Map Service 11:00 AM Faries Funeral Home 29 South Main Street Smyrna , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William Henry Dukes, Sr., Henry, as he was known,of Dover and Smyrna, was born in Wilmington on March 16, 1925. He passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at the Seasons Hospice Unit of Christiana Hospital after a brief illness.

He was raised on the family farm at Taylors Bridge and attended Smyrna schools graduating from John Bassett Moore high school in 1943.

He served as an Army Infantryman in WWll. Returning home he eventually went to work at Warner Price Company and retired from Borden Chemical Company.

He was the son of Charles Z. Dukes and Edna W. Dukes. He married Frances White and had a daughter Linda, and son Bill. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances; his youngest sister, Jane Boyd and her husband Nelson; and a younger brother, John and his wife Louise.

He is survived by a sister, Doris Klaver and her husband Martin; daughter, Linda and her husband Charles Coates; son, Bill and his wife Cyndi; grandsons, Daniel and Samuel, his wife Jessica; and great grandchildren, Lorenzo, Guiliana, and Maximo.

He was a life member of Citizens Hose Company of Smyrna, and former Master of the Harmony Masonic Lodge.

For years he was a regular at the Wagon Wheel early in the morning. He loved to spend time at the Smyrna airport and with his brother at the family farm.

He and Frances were very dedicated to friends and family. They were long time residents of Smyrna until their later years when they moved to Dover. They spent many trips babysitting their grandchildren and were always available to watch family dogs.

Services will be at Faries Funeral Home, 29 South Main Street, Smyrna Delaware 19977 on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at 11 a.m., visitation at 10 a.m. Internment will be at Odd Fellows cemetery following the service.

