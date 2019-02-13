Dr. William Henry Flayhart III

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Psalm 90:10 says that the days of our years are 70 years,..."
  • "My sincere condolences to the family. May the God who..."
    - L S
  • "My sincere condolences to the family and friends at this..."
    - 2 Thessalonians 3:16
  • "Sorry for your loss. When someone you love falls asleep in..."

DOVER - Dr. William Henry Flayhart III, Professor Emeritus at Delaware State University, died at his Dover, Delaware home on Jan. 26, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Flayhart; son, Thomas Flayhart and his wife Amy Flayhart; daughter, Catherine Collins and her husband Dwight Collins; and daughter, Jennifer Keller and her husband Matthew Keller. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Taylor Flayhart, Spencer Flayhart, Topper Collins, and Emma Keller; and his brother, Martin and his wife Gale.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Dover, 54 Reed Street at State Street in Dover.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Dr. Flayhart's name to the homeless shelter of the Dover Interfaith Mission, Box 1148, Dover, Delaware, 19903.
Funeral Home
Torbert Funeral Chapels - Bradford Street
61 South Bradford Street
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 734-3341
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 13, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.