DOVER - Dr. William Henry Flayhart III, Professor Emeritus at Delaware State University, died at his Dover, Delaware home on Jan. 26, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Flayhart; son, Thomas Flayhart and his wife Amy Flayhart; daughter, Catherine Collins and her husband Dwight Collins; and daughter, Jennifer Keller and her husband Matthew Keller. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Taylor Flayhart, Spencer Flayhart, Topper Collins, and Emma Keller; and his brother, Martin and his wife Gale.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Dover, 54 Reed Street at State Street in Dover.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Dr. Flayhart's name to the homeless shelter of the Dover Interfaith Mission, Box 1148, Dover, Delaware, 19903.



